Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Vote Amid Controversy

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, is facing a no-confidence vote related to her COVID-19 pandemic communications with a pharmaceutical executive. EU Parliament debates will occur in Strasbourg, with the vote on Thursday. Despite the motion, she is expected to maintain her position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:13 IST
Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Vote Amid Controversy
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, is set to face a no-confidence vote this week. The vote emerges partly due to text communications she exchanged with a pharmaceutical executive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Strasbourg, France, the European Parliament will debate von der Leyen's leadership on Monday, climaxing in a censure vote on Thursday. Such votes are rare, and although von der Leyen is predicted to prevail, it highlights lingering discontent with her leadership.

Motivated by a hard-right minority, the censure motion includes accusations ranging from unauthorized communications with Pfizer to fund misuse and electoral interference. However, she retains support among major parties like the European People's Party.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025