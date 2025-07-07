Ursula von der Leyen Faces No-Confidence Vote Amid Controversy

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, is set to face a no-confidence vote this week. The vote emerges partly due to text communications she exchanged with a pharmaceutical executive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Strasbourg, France, the European Parliament will debate von der Leyen's leadership on Monday, climaxing in a censure vote on Thursday. Such votes are rare, and although von der Leyen is predicted to prevail, it highlights lingering discontent with her leadership.

Motivated by a hard-right minority, the censure motion includes accusations ranging from unauthorized communications with Pfizer to fund misuse and electoral interference. However, she retains support among major parties like the European People's Party.