Language Wars: Marathi Pride vs. Hindi Dominance

Uddhav Thackeray clarifies Shiv Sena's stance on Hindi, defending Marathi identity against unfair comparisons. He criticizes groups for undermining Marathi culture and aligning with interests harmful to Hindus. Amid rising tensions, officials highlight the ongoing violence tied to linguistic controversies, urging the BJP to address unresolved terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:29 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has reaffirmed his party's position on the Hindi language, stressing that they are not against it. However, he has accused certain entities of equating Marathi people with Pahalgam terrorists, thus undermining the Marathi identity. Thackeray has condemned these groups for allegedly failing to safeguard Hindus while supporting those who harm Marathi interests.

In the midst of a political dispute with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over accusations of Hindi imposition, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar drew parallels between the Pahalgam terror attack, which targeted Hindus due to their religion, and incidents of violence perpetrated in the name of language. Shelar described these situations as deeply distressing and mentally agonizing, emphasizing the impact on public peace.

The controversy has coincided with reports of violence in Maharashtra, linked to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi debate. This includes vandalism at the office of entrepreneur Sushil Kedia in Worli, resulting in the arrest of five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers. Concurrently, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for likening Maharashtra's predicament to Pahalgam's terrorist incident, asserting that the ruling party harbors resentment against the state. He also questioned delays in apprehending the Pahalgam attackers, fueling further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

