Chaos in Ecuador Prisons: 13 Found Dead Amidst Ongoing Violence

Thirteen inmates were found dead in a prison in Machala, Ecuador. Authorities are conducting autopsies to determine causes of death following an external explosion. Recent months have seen increased violence, with the government's crime crackdown attributed to gang conflicts over control.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim discovery, Ecuadorean police reported finding 13 inmates dead in a southwest prison, according to Ecuador's prison agency SNAI.

Authorities are performing autopsies and standard procedures to ascertain the causes of death in Machala's prison, following an explosion outside its confines, which prompted a review.

The prison has been plagued by violent outbreaks, with November riots resulting in 31 deaths. President Daniel Noboa's government attributes the disturbances to rival gangs vying for power and regional dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

