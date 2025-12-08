Chaos in Ecuador Prisons: 13 Found Dead Amidst Ongoing Violence
Thirteen inmates were found dead in a prison in Machala, Ecuador. Authorities are conducting autopsies to determine causes of death following an external explosion. Recent months have seen increased violence, with the government's crime crackdown attributed to gang conflicts over control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:42 IST
In a grim discovery, Ecuadorean police reported finding 13 inmates dead in a southwest prison, according to Ecuador's prison agency SNAI.
Authorities are performing autopsies and standard procedures to ascertain the causes of death in Machala's prison, following an explosion outside its confines, which prompted a review.
The prison has been plagued by violent outbreaks, with November riots resulting in 31 deaths. President Daniel Noboa's government attributes the disturbances to rival gangs vying for power and regional dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Under Scrutiny: Rising Crimes Against Women
Fertiliser Shortage Tragedy: Farmer's Death Sparks Outcry
Gujarat Police Nabs Cyber Crime Syndicate In Massive Rs 719 Crore Bust
Rising Tide of Crimes Against Women in Odisha: An Alarming Trend
Odisha Fights Cybercrime with State-Wide Awareness Campaign