Historic Talks: Turkey and PKK Edge Closer to Disarmament

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party meets President Erdogan to discuss plans for the PKK's disarmament. The PKK is expected to start handing over weapons soon as part of a peace process. Despite ongoing conflict, there is mutual interest in advancing the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:26 IST
In a significant move towards achieving peace, Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM party engaged in discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan regarding the disarmament of PKK militants. This meeting marks a pivotal point in the longstanding conflict between the PKK and Turkey.

Reports indicate that the PKK, embroiled in warfare with Turkey for over 40 years, might commence the decommissioning of its arms in Iraq shortly. The discussions between DEM and Erdogan focused on recommendations for future steps, highlighting a shared commitment to progressing the peace initiative.

The conflict, originally ignited by the PKK's quest for an independent Kurdish state, has resulted in over 40,000 fatalities. The disarmament process could herald a new era in Turkish-Kurdish relations, easing socio-economic tensions and laying the groundwork for lasting peace.

