Stalin's Swift Push: Accelerating Progress in Tamil Nadu's Development Projects

In a bid to accelerate development in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed satisfaction with the pace of ongoing projects and called for their expedited completion.

After a nearly four-hour review session with officials from ten key departments, Stalin emphasized adhering to deadlines to ensure timely progress.

The Chief Minister conducted a thorough examination of development activities across various sectors, including Youth Welfare, Natural Resources, and Higher Education, underscoring the government's focus on efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)