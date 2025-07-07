Left Menu

Stalin's Swift Push: Accelerating Progress in Tamil Nadu's Development Projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his satisfaction with the progress of development works and urged officials to expedite ongoing projects. During a four-hour review at the Secretariat, he emphasized the need to complete tasks on time across ten departments, showcasing commitment to efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:26 IST
In a bid to accelerate development in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed satisfaction with the pace of ongoing projects and called for their expedited completion.

After a nearly four-hour review session with officials from ten key departments, Stalin emphasized adhering to deadlines to ensure timely progress.

The Chief Minister conducted a thorough examination of development activities across various sectors, including Youth Welfare, Natural Resources, and Higher Education, underscoring the government's focus on efficient governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

