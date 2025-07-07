Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Rise

President Donald Trump is set to release trade letters to twelve countries and sign an order delaying tariff deadlines. He announced a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea starting August 1, marking the start of broader trade measures with international partners.

In a bid to escalate trade tensions, President Donald Trump plans to send trade letters to twelve nations, as announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday.

Accompanying the letters, Trump is expected to sign an executive order delaying the impending July 9 tariff deadline to August 1, buying more time for negotiations.

Trump declared that effective August 1, a 25% tariff would be imposed on imports from Japan and South Korea, kicking off his strategy of issuing trade letters to communicate the new tariff burdens to U.S. trading partners.

