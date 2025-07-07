Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Rise

In a bid to escalate trade tensions, President Donald Trump plans to send trade letters to twelve nations, as announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday.

Accompanying the letters, Trump is expected to sign an executive order delaying the impending July 9 tariff deadline to August 1, buying more time for negotiations.

Trump declared that effective August 1, a 25% tariff would be imposed on imports from Japan and South Korea, kicking off his strategy of issuing trade letters to communicate the new tariff burdens to U.S. trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)