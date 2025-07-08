Left Menu

US Eases Syrian Sanctions Amid Political Shift

The Trump administration is revoking the terrorism designation of a group led by Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa. This move is part of broader US efforts to engage with Syria's transitional government following Bashar Assad's ouster. The action aims to end Syria's isolation and aid its reconstruction after years of civil war.

Updated: 08-07-2025 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is set to revoke the terrorism designation for a group led by Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, as the United States seeks to strengthen ties with the transitional government formed after Bashar Assad's departure.

In a Monday announcement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that the action, effective Tuesday, acknowledges positive changes under the al-Sharaa administration. The Federal Register preemptively noted Rubio's decision came on June 23 after discussions with top government officials, essentially laying groundwork to lift sanctions imposed on Syria during Assad's reign.

This strategic decision reflects a larger effort to reintegrate Syria into global diplomacy and support its rebuilding process post-civil war. Nonetheless, significant sanctions remain, particularly against Assad and his aides, pending legislative action. Trump's recent executive order continued to exempt severe violations from pardons, including human rights abuses and illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

