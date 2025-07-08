Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions
President Donald Trump has reversed his stance and announced additional weapon supplies to Ukraine following a pause in deliveries. Meanwhile, Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was reportedly found dead after being dismissed. Russia intensifies drone attacks on Ukraine, escalating the ongoing conflict.
President Donald Trump has decided to increase the supply of arms to Ukraine, marking a turnaround days after a pause in critical weapon deliveries was announced.
This change comes amid Pentagon concerns over dwindling U.S. stockpiles. Trump's decision aligns with recent intensified Russian attacks that have left numerous casualties in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia's Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead in what is deemed a suicide after his dismissal by President Vladimir Putin, following widespread travel disruptions and alleged embezzlement in defensive fortification funds.
