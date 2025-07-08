Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discuss potential breakthroughs in the Gaza conflict during a White House meeting. Talks focus on cooperation with neighboring countries to improve Palestinians' future and explore a ceasefire with Hamas. Efforts to negotiate involving indirect talks in Qatar are ongoing.
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday to discuss potential breakthroughs in the Gaza conflict. The discussion centered around cooperation with Israel's neighbors to improve the future for Palestinians and explore a ceasefire with Hamas.
Netanyahu suggested the possibility of Palestinians moving to neighboring countries, while maintaining they should have the freedom to stay. This meeting precedes indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar, with hopes of reaching a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
In addition, Trump indicated his interest in a permanent deal with Iran and pledged to meet with Iranian representatives soon. The talks take advantage of renewed momentum after recent hostilities and aim to craft a lasting peace strategy for the long-standing regional conflict.
Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says, reports AP.