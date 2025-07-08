Netanyahu's Stance: A Tenuous Path to Peace in the Middle East

At the White House on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized a vision of peace with Palestinians that would maintain Israel's security control, citing recent attacks as reminders of potential threats. He insisted that any new Palestinian state must not become a launchpad for hostility.

Acknowledging the complexity of the situation, U.S. President Donald Trump deferred to Netanyahu on the possibility of a two-state solution, with Netanyahu highlighting the destructive aftermath of past territorial offerings. He argued against relinquishing full control, especially after the October 2023 Hamas attack from Gaza.

As peace processes appear stalled, with Israeli settlement expansion in contested territories, Netanyahu vowed that Israel's security must never again be jeopardized. Meanwhile, Trump facilitated discussions for a potential ceasefire amid ongoing violence, as international debates over the region's future continue.