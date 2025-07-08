Trump and Netanyahu Forge Controversial Middle East Strategies Amidst Protests
During a meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed controversial plans concerning the Palestinians in Gaza and scheduled U.S.-Iran talks. Protests erupted against the suggested relocation of Gazans, dubbed ethnic cleansing by critics. Negotiations continue amidst intense Israeli military activity in Gaza.
In a high-stakes meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explored divisive agendas concerning the future of Palestinians in Gaza and scheduled talks with Iran about lifting sanctions.
The discussions between the leaders sparked international criticism and protests, as Gazans and human rights advocates condemned Netanyahu's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, perceiving it as ethnic cleansing.
Amidst ongoing indirect negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israel's tough military stance has drawn widespread attention, with rising civilian casualties and food shortages raising alarms globally. The situation remains tense as diplomatic efforts continue in Doha to broker a lasting peace agreement.
Israeli strikes on Iran killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says, reports AP.