China Warns Against Trade Tensions as Deadline Looms

China issued a warning to the Trump administration, urging it not to revive trade tensions by reinstating tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing also threatened countermeasures against nations that ally with the U.S. to exclude China from supply chains, intensifying international trade stakes.

The backdrop of these discussions includes the framework established in June, which momentarily paused hostilities yet left many issues unresolved. With President Trump notifying trade partners of significant tariff hikes starting August 1, and a deadline for talks set for August 12, the potential for renewed trade conflict looms large.

The People's Daily, representing China's stance, labeled U.S. actions as 'bullying', advocating for dialogue as the only viable solution. As regional economies, such as Vietnam, navigate tariffs and trade agreements, China remains firm in rejecting any deals undermining its interests.