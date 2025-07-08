Left Menu

China Warns Against Trade Tensions as Deadline Looms

China has cautioned the U.S. against reigniting trade tensions by reimposing tariffs, threatening retaliation against countries cooperating with the U.S. The trade framework holds fragile peace, but looming deadlines could escalate tensions. U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are high, with retaliations possible if dialogue fails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China issued a warning to the Trump administration, urging it not to revive trade tensions by reinstating tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing also threatened countermeasures against nations that ally with the U.S. to exclude China from supply chains, intensifying international trade stakes.

The backdrop of these discussions includes the framework established in June, which momentarily paused hostilities yet left many issues unresolved. With President Trump notifying trade partners of significant tariff hikes starting August 1, and a deadline for talks set for August 12, the potential for renewed trade conflict looms large.

The People's Daily, representing China's stance, labeled U.S. actions as 'bullying', advocating for dialogue as the only viable solution. As regional economies, such as Vietnam, navigate tariffs and trade agreements, China remains firm in rejecting any deals undermining its interests.

