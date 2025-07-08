Honoring Legacy: Rajya Sabha Lecture to Commemorate Former PM Chandra Shekhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Tuesday the upcoming launch of a lecture series in memory of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, under the aegis of the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

Following a tribute to Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary, Dhankhar revealed that the initiative will be overseen by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh. In a nod to Shekhar's legacy, a one-time fellowship will aim to compile and publish his works into a book, managed by the lecture series committee.

Reflecting on Shekhar's impactful career, Dhankhar lauded him as a fearless proponent of democracy and nationalism. Born on April 17, 1927, in Ballia, Chandra Shekhar served as India's Prime Minister from November 1990 to June 1991 before passing away on July 8, 2007.

