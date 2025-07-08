Left Menu

Iran Acknowledges War Toll Amid Rising Casualty Numbers

Iran has reported a death toll of at least 1,060 from its conflict with Israel, with potential increases. Saeed Ohadi announced the details, warning the toll could reach 1,100. Human Rights Activists report a higher count. Iran is gradually recognizing the impact of extensive damages.

Updated: 08-07-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  United Arab Emirates

Iran has newly reported that at least 1,060 of its people have perished in the ongoing conflict with Israel. Saeed Ohadi, leading the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, suggested on national television that the figure could rise to 1,100 due to severe injuries.

While initially downplaying Israel's 12-day assault, which impaired Iran's defense capabilities and nuclear infrastructure, the Iranian government has gradually begun to reveal the substantial damage sustained. This slow acknowledgment comes post-ceasefire.

Washington-based Human Rights Activists have documented a higher casualty toll, noting 1,190 fatalities, including 436 civilians and 435 security personnel, alongside 4,475 wounded. This reflects the severe impact the conflict has had on Iran.

