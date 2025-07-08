Left Menu

Ceasefire Prospects: Bridging the Gaps in Gaza Talks

Israel and Hamas are engaged in indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, aiming for a ceasefire. Progress has been made, but gaps remain, especially regarding humanitarian aid. A phased plan includes hostage release and troop withdrawals, with a possible deal within days, contingent on overcoming certain disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:21 IST
In Qatar, negotiations continue between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, with discussions aimed at finalizing a ceasefire deal to end the ongoing conflict in the Gaza enclave. Israeli officials have expressed optimism, though they caution that reaching an agreement might extend beyond a few days.

This diplomatic push, driven by U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian mediators, gained momentum as leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, engage in talks. The ceasefire proposal includes a phased release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals, yet both parties remain at odds over the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Amid ongoing discussions, Israeli Minister Zeev Elkin reported substantial progress, noting Hamas seeks to negotiate changes to central issues. The talks, which began Sunday, aim to build on recent diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions since it began in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

