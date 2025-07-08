Political Showdown: Debate on Farmers' Issues Heats Up

A heated political confrontation unfolded on Tuesday as Opposition leader K T Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a debate on pressing farmers' issues. The event, hosted at the Press Club, saw Rama Rao accompanied by a significant number of BRS supporters, ready for a public discourse.

Tensions escalated as Rama Rao responded to Reddy's repeated public challenges for a debate on the state government's welfare measures. Accusing the ruling Congress of avoiding meaningful discussions, he criticized their reluctance to engage in substantive debates, both publicly and within the Assembly.

Rama Rao further highlighted the plight of Telangana farmers, pointing to 600 reported deaths since Congress took power. He reiterated the opposition's readiness for discussion on any issue and demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for alleged false claims regarding farmer welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)