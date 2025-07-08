Left Menu

Political Showdown: Debate on Farmers' Issues Heats Up

Opposition leader K T Rama Rao challenges Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a public debate on farmers' issues. The political confrontation took place at the Press Club, with BRS supporters rallying. Rama Rao accused Reddy of avoiding meaningful discussion and not addressing farmers' welfare effectively.

Updated: 08-07-2025 14:48 IST
A heated political confrontation unfolded on Tuesday as Opposition leader K T Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a debate on pressing farmers' issues. The event, hosted at the Press Club, saw Rama Rao accompanied by a significant number of BRS supporters, ready for a public discourse.

Tensions escalated as Rama Rao responded to Reddy's repeated public challenges for a debate on the state government's welfare measures. Accusing the ruling Congress of avoiding meaningful discussions, he criticized their reluctance to engage in substantive debates, both publicly and within the Assembly.

Rama Rao further highlighted the plight of Telangana farmers, pointing to 600 reported deaths since Congress took power. He reiterated the opposition's readiness for discussion on any issue and demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for alleged false claims regarding farmer welfare.

