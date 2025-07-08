Bridging Gaps: The Quest for Gaza Ceasefire

Ceasefire negotiations in Qatar between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas could lead to a deal, but representatives caution it may take several days to finalize an agreement. Israeli sources express optimism as the talks continue under the mediation of the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

The discussions gained momentum as indirect talks in Doha were supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. A potential agreement includes the phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals, and plans to end the ongoing conflict.

Despite the progress, disagreements remain, particularly on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli officials acknowledge these challenges, yet maintain that a ceasefire is within reach, echoing hopes among Palestinians for an end to suffering in the conflict-ravaged region.

(With inputs from agencies.)