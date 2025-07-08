Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Spurs Political Clash

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to conduct an extensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll has drawn significant criticism from opposition parties, sparking a legal tussle. Opposition factions assert that the revision would unfairly disenfranchise millions of voters, while the EC maintains its process is inclusive and thorough.

The controversy has escalated to the Supreme Court, which will hear multiple petitions, including those from Congress, NCP, and the Shiv Sena, challenging the EC's actions. The petitioners argue that the timing and execution of the roll revision compromise electoral fairness.

EC officials counter that pre-filled forms have reached 97.42% of the state's 7.89 crore electors, with officers conducting multiple household visits. They emphasize adherence to constitutional and statutory requirements, allowing for appeals against any decisions to exclude individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)