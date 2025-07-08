Left Menu

Language Tensions Erupt in Mumbai as MNS Protests Lead to Detention

Mumbai witnessed intense protests by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) against traders allegedly not speaking Marathi. Despite police denial for rally permission, MNS persisted, leading to detentions and heightened tensions. The controversy centers around Marathi's primacy in the public domain, with authorities striving to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:31 IST
MNS owrkers protest at Thane's Mira Bhayandar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of language-related tensions, Mumbai Police detained several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists on Tuesday. The detention followed protests against traders accused of not conducting business in Marathi, sparking a broader debate on linguistic priorities in the city.

The MNS activists had assembled in the Mira-Bhayandar area, defying a police ban on their rally due to security concerns. Despite offers of an alternative route by the police, which were declined, the protests proceeded, resulting in detentions. Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey confirmed the detentions and urged residents to comply with law enforcement efforts.

This controversy emerged from recent incidents where traders were reportedly confronted for not speaking Marathi. The MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, has been adamant about preserving Marathi usage in Maharashtra's public spaces, triggering clashes with non-compliant traders. Efforts by Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik to support the protest were rebuffed by MNS workers, further intensifying tensions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified the administration's stance, stating police had suggested alternate routes rather than denying the protest altogether. The situation highlights the complex dynamics of cultural and language identity in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

