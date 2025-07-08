BJP Report Unveils 'Lawlessness' in West Bengal Amid Gangrape Investigation

The BJP's fact-finding team, assembled to probe the alleged gangrape of a law college student in Kolkata, has delivered its report to party National President JP Nadda. Nadda commented that the findings highlight pervasive 'lawlessness' in West Bengal, compounded by the government's indifferent approach to women's safety.

In a statement on platform X, Nadda said, 'This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's alarming insensitivity towards women's safety.' The team included former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

Concurrently, the West Bengal Police brought the arrested suspects to the crime scene at South Calcutta Law College for reconstruction. The Kolkata High Court has also sought a response from the West Bengal Government regarding the alleged incident following three Public Interest Litigations (PILs). Questions have been raised about why the college's governing body wasn't involved in the case.

The alleged incident occurred on June 25 at South Calcutta Law College. Within days, the Kolkata Police apprehended three main suspects swiftly. However, claims of procedural misconduct have surfaced. BJP's Manan Kumar Mishra accused authorities of 'hiding' the survivor's family and altering the FIR to shield the accused.

According to ANI, Mishra stated, 'We noticed evidence suggesting tampering with the FIR to modify the accused's identity. Efforts to contact the survivor's family were thwarted, and the security guard, a key witness, remains detained and inaccessible.' These developments continue to raise significant concerns over the handling of the case.