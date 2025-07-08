EU Probes Financial Misuse by Far-Right Group

The European Union has launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of €4.3 million in funds by Identity and Democracy, a defunct far-right group that included Marine Le Pen's National Rally party. The probe comes after media outlets across the EU reported a European Parliament draft audit highlighting improper procurement procedures and erroneous donations.

The Identity and Democracy group was formed in 2019 by Le Pen, bringing together eurosceptics aiming to return power from Brussels to individual capitals. A European Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson confirmed the investigation, initially reported by Euractiv, while noting that further details couldn't be provided at this time. Le Pen's party has yet to comment on the matter.

The investigation covers spending from 2019 to 2024, with the European Public Prosecutor's Office, which coordinates financial crime probes with EU member states and other bodies, spearheading the effort. ($1 is equal to 0.8536 euros.)

