Left Menu

EU Probes Financial Misuse by Far-Right Group

The EU is investigating the misuse of €4.3 million by the far-right group Identity and Democracy, which included Marine Le Pen's National Rally party. The probe follows reports of improper procurement and donations. The European Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation but provided no further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:20 IST
EU Probes Financial Misuse by Far-Right Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The European Union has launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of €4.3 million in funds by Identity and Democracy, a defunct far-right group that included Marine Le Pen's National Rally party. The probe comes after media outlets across the EU reported a European Parliament draft audit highlighting improper procurement procedures and erroneous donations.

The Identity and Democracy group was formed in 2019 by Le Pen, bringing together eurosceptics aiming to return power from Brussels to individual capitals. A European Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson confirmed the investigation, initially reported by Euractiv, while noting that further details couldn't be provided at this time. Le Pen's party has yet to comment on the matter.

The investigation covers spending from 2019 to 2024, with the European Public Prosecutor's Office, which coordinates financial crime probes with EU member states and other bodies, spearheading the effort. ($1 is equal to 0.8536 euros.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025