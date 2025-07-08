FSB's New Detention Network Powers Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant legislative development, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is poised to gain control over a network of pre-trial detention centers, following the Duma's approval of a new bill. This move, marking a strategic shift, is expected to bolster the FSB's operational capabilities amidst escalating espionage and intelligence conflicts.

FSB's latest legislative backing comes as a response to the heightened intelligence and subversive activities from foreign entities tied to the Ukrainian conflict. Vasily Piskaryov, Chairman of the State Duma's Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, underscored the importance of specialized detention facilities for individuals charged with state security offenses.

With a substantial increase in state security cases, the bill consolidates FSB's authority in handling suspects of treason, espionage, and terrorism. The looming approval from Russia's upper house and President Putin, anticipated by January 2026, signals a profound evolution in Russia's internal security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)