Bihar Elections: Controversy Arises Over Voter Roll Revisions
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accuses the Election Commission of favoring BJP, pointing to the addition of two crore new voters ahead of Bihar Assembly polls. Opposition parties, including RJD and AIMIM, voice concerns over voter verification changes, as the Supreme Court gears to hear related pleas.
Controversy has erupted in the lead-up to Bihar's Assembly elections, with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that the Election Commission's recent actions unduly favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Citing Bihar's surge in new voter registrations, Chennithala claims it compromises electoral transparency.
Chennithala, referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's objections, asserts that such actions threaten fair electoral processes, and promises legal recourse. Rahul Gandhi has already reportedly presented evidence to the Election Commission, accusing misapplications to defeat the opposition in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Bihar, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, caution against potential voter disenfranchisement under ongoing roll revisions.
The Supreme Court of India has scheduled hearings on these issues amidst broader opposition critiques, questioning the integrity of these electoral changes. The impending Bihar elections see opposing alliances, including the ruling NDA and UPA's INDIA bloc, poised for a contentious contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
