Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Controversy Arises Over Voter Roll Revisions

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accuses the Election Commission of favoring BJP, pointing to the addition of two crore new voters ahead of Bihar Assembly polls. Opposition parties, including RJD and AIMIM, voice concerns over voter verification changes, as the Supreme Court gears to hear related pleas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:55 IST
Bihar Elections: Controversy Arises Over Voter Roll Revisions
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in the lead-up to Bihar's Assembly elections, with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that the Election Commission's recent actions unduly favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Citing Bihar's surge in new voter registrations, Chennithala claims it compromises electoral transparency.

Chennithala, referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's objections, asserts that such actions threaten fair electoral processes, and promises legal recourse. Rahul Gandhi has already reportedly presented evidence to the Election Commission, accusing misapplications to defeat the opposition in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Bihar, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, caution against potential voter disenfranchisement under ongoing roll revisions.

The Supreme Court of India has scheduled hearings on these issues amidst broader opposition critiques, questioning the integrity of these electoral changes. The impending Bihar elections see opposing alliances, including the ruling NDA and UPA's INDIA bloc, poised for a contentious contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025