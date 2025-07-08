Europe's Unwavering Support for Ukraine

In a powerful address to the British Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that Europe will never abandon Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts. He emphasized unwavering support, stressing the importance of standing united with Britain within a 'coalition of the willing' to hasten efforts towards securing a ceasefire.

Macron passionately stated that Europe will fight relentlessly for a ceasefire, aiming to commence negotiations for a 'robust and sustainable peace.' He highlighted the collective security and principles at stake, underscoring the critical nature of stability in Ukraine.

The initiation of this coalition signifies a clear message: Europeans are resolute in their commitment to Ukraine, determined to protect shared values and ensure Ukrainian sovereignty is upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)