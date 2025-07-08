Bengal BJP Unity: Ending Resentment with Strategy for 2026
Samik Bhattacharya, the new West Bengal BJP president, successfully reunified the party by bringing former state chief Dilip Ghosh back into the fold. The move was seen as strategic ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, aiming to project a united front against the ruling Trinamool Congress.
In a move described as both symbolic and strategic, Samik Bhattacharya, the newly appointed West Bengal BJP president, has brought former state chief Dilip Ghosh back to the forefront of the party's campaign efforts. This comes after weeks of speculation over Ghosh's potential defection amidst internal party rifts.
The reunion was publicly staged at the BJP's Salt Lake state headquarters, where Bhattacharya and Ghosh signaled unity against the Trinamool Congress. The event sought to quash rumors of a divide and emphasize a collective mission ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.
Party workers were asked to welcome those estranged from the BJP, emphasizing inclusion over marginalization. Bhattacharya's efforts aim to galvanize the party base, boost morale, and present a formidable front in the state's political landscape.
