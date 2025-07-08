Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Loom Over EU Exports as Trump Declares Intent

President Donald Trump announced that he might soon send the European Union a letter detailing the new tariff rates on exports to the United States. He acknowledged that recent trade discussions have been favorable but emphasized the proximity of the impending tariff notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:16 IST
U.S. Tariffs Loom Over EU Exports as Trump Declares Intent
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has indicated that he is on the verge of notifying the European Union about new tariff rates on their exports to the United States, a move he hinted might occur within the next two days.

In a statement made during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump remarked on the positive treatment from the EU in recent trade negotiations, suggesting an overall improvement in diplomatic trade relations.

The potential introduction of higher tariffs comes as part of Trump's broader strategy to address what he perceives as imbalances in global trade, though specific details on the proposed rates remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025