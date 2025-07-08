U.S. Tariffs Loom Over EU Exports as Trump Declares Intent

President Donald Trump has indicated that he is on the verge of notifying the European Union about new tariff rates on their exports to the United States, a move he hinted might occur within the next two days.

In a statement made during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump remarked on the positive treatment from the EU in recent trade negotiations, suggesting an overall improvement in diplomatic trade relations.

The potential introduction of higher tariffs comes as part of Trump's broader strategy to address what he perceives as imbalances in global trade, though specific details on the proposed rates remain under wraps.

