U.S. Tariffs Loom Over EU Exports as Trump Declares Intent
President Donald Trump announced that he might soon send the European Union a letter detailing the new tariff rates on exports to the United States. He acknowledged that recent trade discussions have been favorable but emphasized the proximity of the impending tariff notice.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has indicated that he is on the verge of notifying the European Union about new tariff rates on their exports to the United States, a move he hinted might occur within the next two days.
In a statement made during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump remarked on the positive treatment from the EU in recent trade negotiations, suggesting an overall improvement in diplomatic trade relations.
The potential introduction of higher tariffs comes as part of Trump's broader strategy to address what he perceives as imbalances in global trade, though specific details on the proposed rates remain under wraps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
