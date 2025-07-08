Trump Urges South Korea to Fund Its Own Defense
President Donald Trump suggested that South Korea should contribute more financially to its own military during a White House cabinet meeting, highlighting the economic capabilities of U.S. ally South Korea. Trump emphasized the need for South Korea to take greater responsibility for its military funding.
During a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump advocated for South Korea to take on a larger financial role in its defense. He suggested that the U.S. ally should pay more for its military, citing South Korea's robust economy.
Trump pointed out that South Korea is prospering financially and stated, "They're very good, but, you know, they should be paying for their own military." The president's remarks underscore a broader push for allies to contribute more towards their security arrangements.
This call for increased military funding from South Korea is part of Trump's ongoing strategy to have U.S. allies bear more of the cost for their own defense. The discussion comes amidst broader negotiations over defense cost-sharing between the two nations.
