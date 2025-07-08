Left Menu

Trump Urges South Korea to Fund Its Own Defense

President Donald Trump suggested that South Korea should contribute more financially to its own military during a White House cabinet meeting, highlighting the economic capabilities of U.S. ally South Korea. Trump emphasized the need for South Korea to take greater responsibility for its military funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:18 IST
Trump Urges South Korea to Fund Its Own Defense
  • Country:
  • United States

During a cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump advocated for South Korea to take on a larger financial role in its defense. He suggested that the U.S. ally should pay more for its military, citing South Korea's robust economy.

Trump pointed out that South Korea is prospering financially and stated, "They're very good, but, you know, they should be paying for their own military." The president's remarks underscore a broader push for allies to contribute more towards their security arrangements.

This call for increased military funding from South Korea is part of Trump's ongoing strategy to have U.S. allies bear more of the cost for their own defense. The discussion comes amidst broader negotiations over defense cost-sharing between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025