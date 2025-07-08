Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as Opposition Criticizes BJP

Aaditya Thackeray, a leading figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the BJP on Tuesday, bringing attention to delays in appointing the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislative assembly. He accused the party of attempting to stir controversy with provocative language remarks amidst upcoming elections in Bihar and Mumbai.

In a letter to Chief Justice B R Gavai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi highlighted procedural concerns, urging a resolution to delays in appointments and pending cases involving political party splits. Thackeray underscored the fear within the state assembly towards the opposition despite a significant government majority.

Thackeray also highlighted discrimination concerns against Marathis in the state, questioning government's actions against rallies and perceived injustices. He accused the BJP of politicizing community tensions for electoral gain, calling for clarity on its policies amid rising regional sensitivities.

