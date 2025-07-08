Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as Opposition Criticizes BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP over language issues in Maharashtra, questioning the appointment delays of the Leader of Opposition. He also addressed pending cases regarding party splits and expressed concern over perceived discrimination against Marathis, challenging BJP's stance on such matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:32 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as Opposition Criticizes BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a leading figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the BJP on Tuesday, bringing attention to delays in appointing the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislative assembly. He accused the party of attempting to stir controversy with provocative language remarks amidst upcoming elections in Bihar and Mumbai.

In a letter to Chief Justice B R Gavai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi highlighted procedural concerns, urging a resolution to delays in appointments and pending cases involving political party splits. Thackeray underscored the fear within the state assembly towards the opposition despite a significant government majority.

Thackeray also highlighted discrimination concerns against Marathis in the state, questioning government's actions against rallies and perceived injustices. He accused the BJP of politicizing community tensions for electoral gain, calling for clarity on its policies amid rising regional sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025