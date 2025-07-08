Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra as Opposition Criticizes BJP
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the BJP over language issues in Maharashtra, questioning the appointment delays of the Leader of Opposition. He also addressed pending cases regarding party splits and expressed concern over perceived discrimination against Marathis, challenging BJP's stance on such matters.
- Country:
- India
Aaditya Thackeray, a leading figure in the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the BJP on Tuesday, bringing attention to delays in appointing the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislative assembly. He accused the party of attempting to stir controversy with provocative language remarks amidst upcoming elections in Bihar and Mumbai.
In a letter to Chief Justice B R Gavai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi highlighted procedural concerns, urging a resolution to delays in appointments and pending cases involving political party splits. Thackeray underscored the fear within the state assembly towards the opposition despite a significant government majority.
Thackeray also highlighted discrimination concerns against Marathis in the state, questioning government's actions against rallies and perceived injustices. He accused the BJP of politicizing community tensions for electoral gain, calling for clarity on its policies amid rising regional sensitivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jeweller in Maharashtra Accused of Cheating Gold Supplier
Rainfall Fluctuations Threaten Maize Cultivation in Maharashtra's Marathwada
Gentari Powers Up: Maharashtra's Largest Solar Plant Unveiled
Maharashtra Withdraws Charge Sheets, Plans Major Upgrades for Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027
Tragic Test Score Result in Maharashtra