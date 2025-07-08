Left Menu

Trump Administration Contemplates Control Over D.C. Governance

President Donald Trump announced his administration's consideration to take over governance of Washington, D.C. This statement was made during a cabinet meeting at the White House, where Trump mentioned his chief of staff's communication with the city's mayor regarding this potential move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:56 IST
Trump Administration Contemplates Control Over D.C. Governance
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising statement during a cabinet meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that his administration might take over the governance of Washington, D.C.

Trump revealed that his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, maintains regular contact with the city's Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser.

This announcement raises questions about federal intervention in local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025