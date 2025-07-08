Trump Administration Contemplates Control Over D.C. Governance
President Donald Trump announced his administration's consideration to take over governance of Washington, D.C. This statement was made during a cabinet meeting at the White House, where Trump mentioned his chief of staff's communication with the city's mayor regarding this potential move.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising statement during a cabinet meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that his administration might take over the governance of Washington, D.C.
Trump revealed that his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, maintains regular contact with the city's Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser.
This announcement raises questions about federal intervention in local governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
