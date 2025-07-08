Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Polls with Revamped Leadership

The Congress is intensifying efforts to prepare for the upcoming Assam assembly elections by revamping its leadership structure. On Tuesday, the party established a 144-member executive committee for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, reflecting its strategic approach as the polls draw near.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the expansive committee, which features influential leaders such as Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, and several others. This development comes as part of a broader reorganization of the party's Assam unit, aiming to strengthen its foothold in the region.

Additionally, a political affairs committee has been set up, with AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh appointed as its chairman. High-profile members and district unit heads have also been appointed, signaling an aggressive campaign strategy. The newly structured team includes 14 vice presidents and numerous other key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)