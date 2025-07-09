Turkish Mayors Arrested: A Crackdown on Opposition
A Turkish court has ordered the arrest of several opposition mayors, including Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, over corruption charges. Critics claim these are politically motivated moves to eliminate President Erdogan's political rivals. The government, however, insists on judicial independence, dismissing claims of political influence.
In a significant development, a Turkish court has ordered the detention of several mayors from opposition municipalities, citing corruption charges. Among those arrested are Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar and the mayor of Manavgat district in Antalya, both members of the Republican People's Party (CHP).
These arrests come as part of a broader crackdown that has been expanding since its beginnings in Istanbul, where Ekrem Imamoglu, another leading opposition figure, was also jailed earlier this year. The government maintains that the judiciary is working independently to address corruption.
The CHP, supported by Western entities and rights groups, argues that these detentions are part of a politically motivated strategy to diminish threats to President Tayyip Erdogan's position. Opposition voices are calling for fair and impartial legal proceedings to ensure justice is served without political interference.
ALSO READ
Erdogan Advocates Unconditional NATO Defense Trade
Maid's Heist: Inside the Borivali Cash Theft
Supreme Court Rebukes UP Jail for Bail Delay, Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation
Erdogan Advocates for Boosted U.S.-Turkey Defense Industry Cooperation
Supreme Court Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Jail Over Delayed Bail Release