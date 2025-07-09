Turkish Mayors Arrested: A Crackdown on Opposition

In a significant development, a Turkish court has ordered the detention of several mayors from opposition municipalities, citing corruption charges. Among those arrested are Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar and the mayor of Manavgat district in Antalya, both members of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

These arrests come as part of a broader crackdown that has been expanding since its beginnings in Istanbul, where Ekrem Imamoglu, another leading opposition figure, was also jailed earlier this year. The government maintains that the judiciary is working independently to address corruption.

The CHP, supported by Western entities and rights groups, argues that these detentions are part of a politically motivated strategy to diminish threats to President Tayyip Erdogan's position. Opposition voices are calling for fair and impartial legal proceedings to ensure justice is served without political interference.