Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Maharashtra Government of Misleading Tree Felling Claims Amid Controversy

Aaditya Thackeray accuses the Maharashtra government of felling 9,000 trees for road construction under false pretenses, challenging the legality and motive. In response, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha dismisses these claims, highlighting Thackeray's role in alleged Rohingya encroachments, while defending the project's legitimacy and necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:08 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized the Maharashtra government for allegedly cutting down nearly 9,000 trees at the Kurla ITI campus to build a road. He questioned the legality and necessity of the act, suggesting it occurred clandestinely and challenged the government's motives.

In defense, State Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha dismissed Thackeray's accusations, stating that no trees were cut for construction purposes. He argued that the site had been developed for local games and criticized Thackeray for supposedly diverting attention from encroachments by Bangladeshi Rohingyas on the land.

The minister added that traditional Indian games would benefit from the constructions, further accusing Thackeray of failing to act against illegal occupants. Both parties accused each other of neglect, while highlighting the broader issue of encroachments and illegal immigration.

