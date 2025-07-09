Trump's Sanctions and Weapons Approval Amid Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has approved the shipment of U.S. defensive weapons to Ukraine, signaling a shift in his administration's approach to the conflict in Eastern Europe. This decision comes as the war in Ukraine intensifies, with significant casualties reported on both sides.

In a White House meeting with cabinet officials, Trump voiced his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticizing the increasing death toll and ineffective peace efforts. Trump's stance on Russia has evolved since his presidential campaign promise to swiftly end the conflict.

Furthermore, Trump is considering endorsing a Senate bill proposing severe sanctions on Russia, co-sponsored by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. The legislation aims to impose 500% tariffs on countries trading with Russia, particularly in energy exports, to counter Moscow's aggressive actions.