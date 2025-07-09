Netanyahu's Controversial Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for Trump

In a controversial move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination, which publicly praises Trump's commitment to global peace and stability, has sparked skepticism and debate in political circles.

Critics, including former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, suggest the nomination is a strategic maneuver intended to flatter the American President. Should Trump secure the award, he would join the ranks of former U.S. Presidents such as Theodore Roosevelt and Barack Obama who have previously been honored.

The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by a committee appointed by the Norwegian parliament, receives nominations from a wide range of officials and scholars worldwide. The process involves an extensive review of candidates by advisors and a selection that aims for unanimous committee agreement, though a majority vote can decide the winner.