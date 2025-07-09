Trump Eyes Direct Control Over D.C. and NYC Governance

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump indicated that his administration is considering assuming control over the governance of Washington, D.C., with a possible extension to New York City. Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting, Trump expressed discontent with local leadership and proposed federal oversight.

Trump's suggestions come amid criticism of crime rates and local governance, wherein he expressed confidence that a federal intervention would improve the situation significantly. The Home Rule Act grants D.C. self-governance, but congressional action could enable Trump to implement his vision for the capital.

Moreover, Trump criticized New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani and implied potential federal involvement for governance in New York City. This rhetoric signals Trump's ongoing willingness to challenge traditional governance models in favor of federal control.

