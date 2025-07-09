Left Menu

Trump Eyes Direct Control Over D.C. and NYC Governance

President Donald Trump suggested the potential federal takeover of Washington, D.C., and hinted at similar action for New York City due to dissatisfaction with local leadership. He cited crime concerns and endorsed an appointed governance model, requiring congressional approval to revoke local authority under the Home Rule Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 03:49 IST
Trump Eyes Direct Control Over D.C. and NYC Governance
Trump

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump indicated that his administration is considering assuming control over the governance of Washington, D.C., with a possible extension to New York City. Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting, Trump expressed discontent with local leadership and proposed federal oversight.

Trump's suggestions come amid criticism of crime rates and local governance, wherein he expressed confidence that a federal intervention would improve the situation significantly. The Home Rule Act grants D.C. self-governance, but congressional action could enable Trump to implement his vision for the capital.

Moreover, Trump criticized New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani and implied potential federal involvement for governance in New York City. This rhetoric signals Trump's ongoing willingness to challenge traditional governance models in favor of federal control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025