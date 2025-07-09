FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

The FBI has initiated criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, according to a report by Fox News Digital. This move is linked to investigations concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

The nature and scope of the probes remain unclear. However, they target two officials whose actions have repeatedly come under criticism from former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Brennan and Comey's roles in assessing Russian activities during the election cycle have been contentious.

Despite President Trump's longstanding dismissal of the Russian interference claims as a "hoax," newly reviewed assessments have found flaws but upheld the conclusion that Russian efforts favored Trump. Meanwhile, criticism from Trump allies continues amid the recent investigations.