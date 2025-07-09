Dollar Surge Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Tensions

The dollar reached its highest level in over two weeks against the yen on Wednesday, fueled by President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Japan and plans for further trade measures. This comes as he indicated readiness to extend tariff deadlines if negotiations unfold.

Adding to the tension, Trump launched new tariff threats on copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals, while the European Union might escape further levies. Japan, reliant on exports, finds itself in a precarious position amid stalled trade discussions.

Japan's currency and government bonds have suffered as the nation anticipates a critical election. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued to climb against various currencies, underscoring global economic uncertainty and its impact on the market.