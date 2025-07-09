Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as MLA Accused of Assaulting Canteen Worker

Sanjay Gaikwad, a Shiv Sena MLA, allegedly slapped a canteen employee at the Mumbai MLA hostel due to dissatisfaction with the quality of food served. A video capturing the altercation has gone viral. Gaikwad, previously known for controversial remarks, plans to address the issue in the legislature.

Updated: 09-07-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:40 IST
Sanjay Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad stands accused of slapping a canteen employee at the Mumbai MLA hostel. The incident has sparked a storm of controversy, quickly going viral across social media platforms.

The altercation unfolded after Gaikwad expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food, which he described as stale and foul-smelling. The MLA, representing Buldhana, has a history of contentious remarks, including a past offer of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would harm a political opponent.

Gaikwad has vowed to raise this latest issue during the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session, further fanning the flames of a scandal that refuses to die down.

