Controversy Erupts as MLA Accused of Assaulting Canteen Worker

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad stands accused of slapping a canteen employee at the Mumbai MLA hostel. The incident has sparked a storm of controversy, quickly going viral across social media platforms.

The altercation unfolded after Gaikwad expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food, which he described as stale and foul-smelling. The MLA, representing Buldhana, has a history of contentious remarks, including a past offer of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would harm a political opponent.

Gaikwad has vowed to raise this latest issue during the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session, further fanning the flames of a scandal that refuses to die down.