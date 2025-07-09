Left Menu

Malaysia's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Challenges

Malaysia is facing a 25% tariff on its exports to the U.S. but has no plans to retaliate, according to Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz. The country is negotiating to reach a trade deal, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim plans to discuss tariff impacts with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:03 IST
Malaysia has opted not to retaliate against the newly imposed 25% tariff on its exports to the United States, as announced by Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore. Instead, the focus remains on negotiating a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

In discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative, Tengku Zafrul expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, noting a deadline extension to the first of August for finalizing terms. Malaysia, a significant exporter of semiconductors and electronics, hopes to resolve these challenges without escalating tensions.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim aims to spotlight the detrimental effects of unilateral tariffs during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing the broader economic impact on Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Talks continue to address outstanding issues, aiming for a swift conclusion.

