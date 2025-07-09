South Korea's Tumultuous Political Saga: Yoon Suk Yeol's Courtroom Drama

In a dramatic twist in South Korea's political landscape, former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a crucial court hearing this Wednesday. The hearing scrutinized a special prosecutor's plea for his arrest linked to allegations of martial law imposition last December.

Initially imprisoned in January, Yoon was later released in March after Seoul Central District Court's judicial intervention. Prosecutors have been relentless in pursuing multiple charges against him, accentuating his controversial decisions during his administration.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the nation's political climate remains tense, following Yoon's impeachment and the subsequent election victory of his liberal counterpart, Lee Jae Myung. All eyes now await the court's verdict on the arrest warrant.