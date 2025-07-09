Kurdish Leader Abdullah Ocalan Calls for PKK Disarmament

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdish militant group PKK, has renewed his call for disarmament in a major push towards peace with Turkey. Speaking in a video message, Ocalan emphasized the importance of non-violence, urging his followers to abandon armed struggle.

The PKK had previously responded to Ocalan's February call by announcing its decision to dissolve and renounce violence. This upcoming disarmament ceremony in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, represents a pivotal step in the peace process, as a small group of fighters are set to publicly lay down their arms.

This move seeks to address longstanding conflicts in the region, with Ocalan's campaign bringing new hope for peace and political resolution. Despite the challenges, the initiative reflects a significant shift toward achieving lasting stability after decades of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)