Campus Chaos: Kerala's Higher Education in Crisis
V D Satheesan, Kerala's Opposition Leader, accuses the Left government of endorsing university violence and neglecting higher education. Amid SFI-led unrest against alleged 'saffronisation,' Satheesan labels protests as hooliganism and claims police complicity. The ongoing Governor-state government conflict exacerbates academic instability.
V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has raised serious allegations against the ruling Left government. He contends that it is supporting violence on university campuses and neglecting the protection of the state's higher education system.
Following a series of dramatic protests by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), who accuse the Raj Bhavan of trying to infuse a 'saffron agenda' into higher education, Satheesan slammed these actions as blatant hooliganism rather than genuine protest. He criticized law enforcement for their inaction, accusing them of supporting the attackers.
Amid the turmoil, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan backs the SFI's protest, asserting resistance against the Sangh Parivar's educational influence. Meanwhile, Satheesan expresses concerns over academic decline and the politicization of law enforcement, urging an end to violence and restoration of academic integrity.
