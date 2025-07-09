Electoral Allegations: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA, Sparks Political Firestorm in Bihar

In Bihar, tensions escalated as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leveled serious accusations against the NDA government, claiming attempts at 'vote theft' reminiscent of Maharashtra's elections. Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about suspicious electoral practices, warning of a potential repeat in Bihar of the discrepancies observed in Maharashtra's voter data manipulation.

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain responded to these allegations, defending the Election Commission against what he termed targeted critiques by the INDIA Bloc and Mahagathbandhan. Hussain dismissed the Bihar Bandh as theatrics by opposition leaders and criticized the disruption it caused on the streets.

Hussain further asserted that the Bihar Bandh failed to garner public support, claiming that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's involvement was merely for 'photo opportunities.' In his view, Bihar residents have already rejected the bandh, as demonstrated by the lack of widespread participation.