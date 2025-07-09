Left Menu

Ocalan's Call: The End of PKK's Armed Struggle and Push for Democracy

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the PKK, appeared in a rare video to declare the end of the group's armed struggle against Turkey, urging a transition to democratic politics. His message suggests a pivotal moment for potential peace, as Turkey moves towards disarmament and democratic integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:13 IST
Ocalan's Call: The End of PKK's Armed Struggle and Push for Democracy

In a rare and possibly historic appearance, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), declared an end to the group's decades-long armed struggle against Turkey. The video, released by the PKK-affiliated Firat News Agency, emphasized a transition to democratic politics.

Ocalan urged Turkey's parliament to form a commission for overseeing disarmament, highlighting the shift as a significant gain rather than a loss. This development follows the PKK's decision to disband in May, a move facilitated by Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party.

Key figures, including Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, have expressed support for the disarmament process, viewing it as an opportunity to resolve longstanding conflicts and divisions in the country. Ocalan's call potentially opens doors for a lasting political settlement and pacification efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025