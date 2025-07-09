Ocalan's Call: The End of PKK's Armed Struggle and Push for Democracy
Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the PKK, appeared in a rare video to declare the end of the group's armed struggle against Turkey, urging a transition to democratic politics. His message suggests a pivotal moment for potential peace, as Turkey moves towards disarmament and democratic integration.
In a rare and possibly historic appearance, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), declared an end to the group's decades-long armed struggle against Turkey. The video, released by the PKK-affiliated Firat News Agency, emphasized a transition to democratic politics.
Ocalan urged Turkey's parliament to form a commission for overseeing disarmament, highlighting the shift as a significant gain rather than a loss. This development follows the PKK's decision to disband in May, a move facilitated by Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party.
Key figures, including Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, have expressed support for the disarmament process, viewing it as an opportunity to resolve longstanding conflicts and divisions in the country. Ocalan's call potentially opens doors for a lasting political settlement and pacification efforts.
