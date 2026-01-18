Left Menu

Democracy on Trial: The Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, critiques his arrest as a reflection of democratic decay. Wangchuk, detained under the NSA, faces accusations related to protests in Ladakh. Angmo's legal battles highlight procedural lapses, pressing for collective opposition and underscoring societal polarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:05 IST
Democracy on Trial: The Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) has sparked concerns over democratic values, with his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, voicing her frustrations over what she calls an unjust detention process. Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, was detained following turmoil in Ladakh demanding statehood.

Angmo alleges that procedural lapses mark Wangchuk's detention, urging the public to rally against such instances of power misuse. She has filed a habeas corpus petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the grounds of detention and emphasizing the case's supposed lack of merit.

As legal proceedings continue, Angmo expresses concern over the delays and the increasing polarization within society, advocating for a citizenry that transcends political ideologies to focus on national interest. Despite funding challenges, she remains optimistic about future support for their educational initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026