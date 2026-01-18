Democracy on Trial: The Arrest of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) has sparked concerns over democratic values, with his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, voicing her frustrations over what she calls an unjust detention process. Wangchuk, a renowned climate activist, was detained following turmoil in Ladakh demanding statehood.

Angmo alleges that procedural lapses mark Wangchuk's detention, urging the public to rally against such instances of power misuse. She has filed a habeas corpus petition with the Supreme Court, challenging the grounds of detention and emphasizing the case's supposed lack of merit.

As legal proceedings continue, Angmo expresses concern over the delays and the increasing polarization within society, advocating for a citizenry that transcends political ideologies to focus on national interest. Despite funding challenges, she remains optimistic about future support for their educational initiatives.

