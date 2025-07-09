Sanchez's Bold Anti-Corruption Plan Faces Political Challenges

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy on Wednesday, amid mounting accusations against his ruling Socialist Party. The move seeks to maintain key parliamentary backing after claims of bribery involving high-ranking members surfaced.

Santos Cerdan, previously a top official in the party, is in pre-trial detention following accusations of involvement in a corrupt scheme tied to public works contracts. The allegations have intensified calls for an early election, challenging Sanchez's leadership.

In response, Sanchez introduced 15 measures to tackle corruption, countering pressures for resignation by asserting he has acted with integrity. Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo insists that Sanchez should own up to his party's misdeeds and face elections.

