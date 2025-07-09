Escalating Tensions: Netanyahu's Diplomatic Moves Amid Gaza Crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump centered on the issue of hostages held in Gaza, as Israel's military continues operations in the region under the specter of a broader ceasefire negotiation.

Following aerial warfare involving the United States against Iran, Israeli leaders expressed a desire to solidify a temporary ceasefire with Hamas. Talks focus on aid flow into Gaza and Israeli withdrawal lines, promising a 60-day truce.

Humanitarian difficulties persist as debris from airstrikes litters Gaza, impacting efforts to seek survivors. As negotiations continue, eyes are on regional diplomacy efforts, including expanding the Abraham Accords with new Middle Eastern partners.

