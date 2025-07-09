Left Menu

Franco-German Jet Project Dispute: France Seeks Larger Share

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stresses adherence to existing agreements amidst France's demand for 80% workshare in the FCAS project. The fighter jet initiative, involving France's Dassault, Germany's Airbus, and Spain's Indra, faces delays and disagreements. Leaders will meet to resolve ongoing differences impacting the project's next phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:21 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of sticking to prior agreements in the Franco-German fighter jet project, responding to France's recent demand for 80% of the workshare. This demand threatens the agreed division of tasks, raising concerns about potential further delays.

The FCAS project, valued at over 100 billion euros, involves major players such as France's Dassault Aviation, Germany's Airbus, and Spain's Indra. The joint initiative aims to replace older jets with a new-generation fighter by 2040. However, ongoing disputes over workshare and intellectual property have hindered progress.

Merz assured that he maintains regular communication with French President Emmanuel Macron to address these issues. As European leaders prepare to meet in Berlin, hopes are high that a solution will emerge swiftly to prevent further project setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

