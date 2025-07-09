Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Outreach to Africa: Trade Talks at the White House

President Donald Trump claims that African nations will lower tariffs, asserting the U.S. offers more favorable trade relations than China. During a meeting with leaders from five African nations, Trump assured them they are unlikely to face U.S. tariffs.

In a bold statement from the White House, President Donald Trump announced that African nations are set to reduce their tariffs, reflecting improved trade relations with the United States.

During discussions with leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, Trump emphasized that the U.S. offers more favorable treatment than China.

He also reassured the African leaders that their nations are currently not at risk of facing U.S. tariffs, marking a positive diplomatic development in U.S.-Africa relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

