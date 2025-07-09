Trump's Diplomatic Outreach to Africa: Trade Talks at the White House

In a bold statement from the White House, President Donald Trump announced that African nations are set to reduce their tariffs, reflecting improved trade relations with the United States.

During discussions with leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal, Trump emphasized that the U.S. offers more favorable treatment than China.

He also reassured the African leaders that their nations are currently not at risk of facing U.S. tariffs, marking a positive diplomatic development in U.S.-Africa relations.

