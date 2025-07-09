Left Menu

Trump Supports IRS Rule Allowing Church Political Endorsements

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for a decision by the IRS allowing houses of worship to endorse political candidates without risking their tax-exempt status. Trump stated he appreciated the ability of faith leaders to voice endorsements and expressed interest in hearing their opinions on political matters.

Updated: 09-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:41 IST
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his approval for the IRS's decision to permit houses of worship to endorse political candidates without jeopardizing their tax-exempt status. This shift in policy allows religious leaders to express political opinions freely within their congregations.

Trump, discussing the topic with reporters at the White House, stated, "I love the fact that churches could endorse a political candidate." He emphasized the value he places on hearing endorsements from faith leaders, suggesting that religious perspectives can contribute to political discourse.

This move by the IRS aligns with Trump's stance on religion's role in politics, reinforcing the freedom for congregations to engage more openly in political endorsements without fear of losing their nonprofit status.

